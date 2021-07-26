Motor sports: Spanish 14-year-old dies in junior motorcycling race crash

(REUTERS) - Hugo Millan, a 14-year-old Spanish rider, died on Sunday (July 25) after he was involved in a serious collision in a junior championship race at the MotorLand Aragon in Spain.

Millan competed in the European Talent Cup, a category of the FIM CEV Repsol which is an international championship for teenage riders.

Motorcycling's premier class MotoGP said in a statement that Millan, who crashed at Turn 5, received immediate medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

"We are so sorry and saddened about @CEVMotorcycle rider Hugo Millan's passing," MotoGP tweeted.

"We would like to send all our love and support to his family, friends and team. Ride in peace, Hugo."