Motor racing hit by latest death of teen biker

JEREZ (Spain) • A minute's silence on the grid with the entire paddock family was observed before the World Superbike Championship took place in Jerez, Spain yesterday.

Dean Berta Vinales was remembered after the 15-year-old died the previous day following a crash in the Supersport 300 support race of the championship.

That race was 11 laps in when the Spanish teenager crashed along with three other riders at Turn 2, forcing the circuit director to red flag the race.

"After a serious incident during WorldSSP300 Race 1, Dean Berta Vinales has sadly succumbed to injuries," World Superbike said on Saturday.

"The rider suffered severe head and thoracic injuries. Medical vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to on track, in the ambulance and at the circuit medical centre.

"Despite the best efforts of the circuit medical staff, the medical centre has announced that Berta Vinales has sadly succumbed to his injuries."

The race and the remainder of Saturday's action was cancelled.

Vinales is the cousin of MotoGP rider Maverick and he rode for the Vinales Racing Team.

"We're devastated by the tragic loss of @DeanBerta21 following a crash in #WorldSSP300 Race 1 today," MotoGP wrote on Twitter.

"Sending all our love and strength to Maverick Vinales and Dean's entire family, his team and loved ones."

Six-time MotoGP champion and fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez wrote: "Rest in peace Dean. All my support to family and friends."

The last fatality at a WorldSBK event occurred in 2013 when Italian Andrea Antonelli, 25, was killed during the WorldSSP race at the Moscow Raceway.

Vinales' death came just two months after 14-year-old Spanish rider Hugo Millan died in a European Talent Cup race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit.

On the same day, organisers of the Rally Villa de Llanes in northern Spain announced that driver Jaime Gil Vitoria, 39, and co-driver Diego Calvo Gonzalez, 30, also died after crashing their Seat Marbella car.

REUTERS