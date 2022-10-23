Motor racing: American Sargeant to drive for Williams if licence secured

AUSTIN - American Logan Sargeant will drive for Williams in the 2023 season, subject to him securing the necessary super licence, team chief Jost Capito said on Saturday.

Sargeant, 21, a Formula Two driver who made his first appearance for the team as a guest tester in Friday’s opening free practice session, could become the first American to race in F1 since Alexander Rossi in 2015.

He will be the 58th American to participate in an F1 Grand Prix, other than the Indianapolis 500, when it was part of the world championship between 1950 and 1960.

Two Americans became world champions, Mario Andretti and Phil Hill.

Sargeant is set to join the F1 circus when it is growing rapidly in popularity in the United States, where three races are set to take place next season.

He needs to finish fifth or better in the season-ending Abu Dhabi F2 race in November to secure his super licence from the International Motoring Federation (FIA).

Sargeant sits third in the F2 Championship standings on 135 points, behind Theo Pourchaire of France (164) and Brazilian Felipe Drugovich (241).

“We feel he is ready to race and, under the condition that he has enough super licence points after Abu Dhabi, he will be our second driver next year,” said Capito.

“I am a fan of getting young drivers through as quickly as possible in Formula One.

“The series below, compared to Formula One cars, the cars are like trucks.

“So get him in as quickly as possible and find out if he is capable to stay in F1 long term, as we believe he is.

“It is his first year in F2 and he won races, he has been qualifying very strong all these years in his career, so we believe he is absolutely ready.”

The Williams academy driver told Sky Sports of his first taste of an F1 car on Friday: “It was a lot different than what I expected, to be honest.

“The way that the car reacts compared to what I’m used to in Formula 2 is massively different. Super reactive in the high-speed (corners) and so good on the brakes... I was pretty shocked by how much power it had as well to start, so something to get used to, and it was tricky out there.”

Capito added that while Alex Albon is still just 26, the Thai driver has enough experience for the team to pair him with a novice driver for next season.

Said Capito: “Yeah, I think we can have a rookie because with Alex we have a still young, but also very experienced driver.

“He is established so well in the team, fantastic results, he’s working well with the team – so we can put the rookie alongside him.”

Sargeant will replace Canadian Nicholas Latifi.