MotoGP may begin with Jerez twin races

MADRID • MotoGP has proposed starting its season, after months of delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with two races on consecutive weekends in July at the Jerez circuit in the south of Spain.

Organisers yesterday said the regional government of Andalusia, the city council of Jerez and series promoters Dorna had agreed to make a proposal to the Spanish government.

If approved, Jerez will host the season-opening race, dubbed the Spanish Grand Prix, on July 19 and the second race of the campaign, designated as the Grand Prix of Andalusia, on July 26.

A round of the Superbike Championship was also proposed for Jerez on Aug 2.

A Dorna statement read: "Once authorisation from the Spanish government has been given, the three events will be proposed to the FIM (motorcycling's ruling body) for inclusion on their respective calendars."

MotoGP did not give details of how they would stage the races, but all are expected to be run behind closed doors and with only essential staff permitted.

Dorna chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta said last month he was optimistic of putting on races from July at circuits where they could be held easily without spectators, as the "most important thing was to organise races and broadcast them on television".

He expected an average of about 1,600 people at closed-door races, with manufacturer teams limited to 40, while independent MotoGP outfits would have to manage with 25.

Spain, one of the European countries worst hit by the coronavirus with over 256,000 infections and 26,000 deaths based on data collected up till yesterday, is gradually relaxing a national lockdown which has stabilised the outbreak to a more manageable level.

The MotoGP season was supposed to start in Qatar on March 8, but the race was cancelled because of global travel restrictions in place to curb Covid-19.

Three other grands prix in the Netherlands, Finland and Germany have since fallen by the wayside.

A string of other races, including Italy, France and Barcelona, have since been postponed on what was a planned 20-race calendar.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS