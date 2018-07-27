Motivating more towards greater fitness goals

She lost 17kg in one year, and she hopes her positive experience will motivate individuals looking to do the same at this year's Great Eastern Women's Run (GEWR).

For Quek Qiu Hui, the nightmare of her health worsening after inflammation in both her knees and increasing body weight were too much to bear.

Her journey to trim her weight from 79kg to 62kg started at last year's GEWR Run to Live Great Programme, in which she controlled her diet and started an increasingly intensive exercise regimen.

"I never starved myself throughout my programme," said the 37-year-old health safety and environmental officer in the energy industry.

"I became careful about my food intake and avoided fried food while changing my daily meals to include more soup-based dishes.

"I never gave up on the occasional snacking of potato chips, I just cut down on sugar and exercised more."

Her exercise regimen started from improving her cardio stamina to exercising six days a week now.

"I started this journey by cycling for 30 minutes every day before increasing to 60 minutes per day," added Quek. "I also went for pilates and further cardio classes, as well as fitness work programmes."

Her success story is one of many at the annual event, where participants will attend a minimum of six sessions in a customised 10-week fitness programme with a panel of sports specialists to guide them towards their fitness goals.

Throughout her journey, Quek never felt like quitting, as she "did not want to go back to the way she was a year ago".

"I am in this programme again this year to motivate anyone with my weight-loss experience," she said.

"I want to tell them that it is never impossible with the right schedule and perseverance, and I even managed to do it with the occasional 'cheat' day."

Organisers of the GEWR Run To Live Great Programme are looking to draw more participants like Quek, and are beefing up this year's programme with health screenings and also specialised trainers such as Ben Pulham, Jenny Huang, Natalie Dau and Liv Lo.

• Registration for the run is open until Sept 3. More information at gelife.co/GEWR2018Reg