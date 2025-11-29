Morkel says white-ball switch will help India regroup after test defeat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

India bowling coach Morne Morkel said the switch to white-ball cricket would inject fresh energy into the team and help them regroup after their test series defeat to South Africa.

India lost the opening test in Kolkata by 30 runs before losing in Guwahati by 408 runs, making it their fifth defeat in he last seven tests at home.

They will now face South Africa in limited-overs cricket with the first One-Day International set to take place on Sunday in Ranchi.

Morkel believes the change in format could change the tide, despite the visitors having the momentum.

"Look, it's a change of colour by clothing and it's a change of ball which always brings a different energy," Morkel told reporters on Friday.

"It will be important to start well, for us to play good cricket over the next week or two, because South Africa are here to win.

"We give ourselves the best opportunity to prepare well and go out there and put the last couple of weeks behind us and really focus on playing solid cricket."

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will lead India in the three-match ODI series, with regular captain Shubman Gill remaining sidelined with a neck injury.

Former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will also be returning to the squads.

"Luckily, we have got some good experience ahead now in the team," Morkel said.

"I have played many games against them. I have had sleepless nights bowling to them. So, I know as a bowler what goes through your preparation playing against them.

"For us, focus is on the next two days."

India will play three ODIs against South Africa between November 30 and December 6 before the two teams face off in five T20 Internationals. REUTERS