Moreira's 1,200 HK wins is fastest

HONG KONG• • A quickfire double in the first two events at Happy Valley propelled Joao Moreira into the Hong Kong history books on Wednesday night.

The feat saw the Magic Man hit the 1,200-win milestone in record time, while just edging Zac Purton out in the battle for the 2021/22 jockeys' championship at the same time.

The 38-year-old Brazilian became only the third jockey after Douglas Whyte (1,813) and arch-rival Purton (1,393) to reach that figure in the former British colony. But Moreira pulled it off quicker than either man.

Purton took 7,470 mounts to reach the landmark, while Whyte - Hong Kong's all-time record-holder with 13 jockeys' championships - did it in 7,662 rides.

Moreira's success on Ricky Yiu's Natural Storm in the Class 4 Murray Handicap over 2,200m came aboard his 5,553rd mount in Hong Kong.

"I wouldn't be sitting on that number without the support of a lot of people," said a beaming Moreira, who also scored on Tony Cruz's Whizz Kid in the Class 3 Connaught Handicap over 1,000m.

"Not in even in my wildest dreams, could I have those dreams, you know, before I came over to Hong Kong.

"I wasn't counting. I wasn't aware that I was on 1,198 before the meeting and I didn't come to the races thinking about it. It's always good to reach the mark."

Moreira moved to Hong Kong after five highly successful seasons (including four premiership-winning seasons) in Singapore in October 2013.

He has since set a slew of records, including the most wins in a season (170 in 2016/17), most wins at a single Hong Kong meeting (eight on March 5, 2017) and most prize money earned by a jockey in a single season (HK$215.3 million, S$37.3 million) in 2020/21).

For good measure, he also claimed the champion jockey's title in 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2020/21.

Moreira's latest haul ties him with fellow four-time champion Purton on wins for the season - 98 each - after the Australian closed the meeting by winning the Class 3 Des Voeux Handicap over 1,200m atop Francis Lui's Star Brite.

But Moreira now leads overall on a countback for seconds.

HKJC