Moreira squares off for final showdown

HONG KONG • The battle for the jockeys' championship is set for a dramatic conclusion at the season finale tomorrow at Sha Tin, with the smallest possible margin separating arch-rivals and four-time champions Zac Purton and Joao Moreira.

After 87 meetings and 825 races, Purton and Moreira have both ridden 132 winners.

But Moreira's tally contains two dead-heats to Purton's one dead-heat, leaving the Australian with the narrowest buffer ahead of tomorrow's 11-race card.

Purton, champion in 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20, and Moreira, who ruled in 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2020/21, have traded the championship lead six times this season.

After Moreira's double at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, the Brazilian will attempt to take the upper hand for the fifth title.

The defending champion made crucial inroads at Happy Valley with two wins, two seconds and a pair of thirds, while Purton endured a frustrating evening with three seconds and a third from nine mounts.

"It's been a good night, good results, nice wins and getting all of us excited for Saturday," Moreira beamed post-meeting.

The Brazilian fired the opening salvo when his rail-hugging ride on Amazing Boy from Gate 1 in the Class 5 Ventris Handicap over 2,200m for Michael Chang.

Purton was second aboard Victorious Seeker.

The "Magic Man" upped the ante when the Caspar Fownes-trained Sugar Sugar swept clear to land the second section of the Class 4 Sung Tak Handicap over 1,200m.

Purton battled for clear running and finished fourth on Triple Triple.

With the trainers' championship still heavily tilted 90-84 in Frankie Lor's favour over 11-time champion John Size, Lor is poised to lift the title for the first time in only his fifth season.