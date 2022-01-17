Moreira spoiled for choice

Triumphant after yesterday's Sha Tin quartet, Joao Moreira will deliberate overnight before deciding which of the several leading contenders he will ride in the HK$12 million (S$2.07 million) Hong Kong Classic Mile over 1,600m on Jan 30.

Boosting his lead in the jockeys' championship over arch rival Zac Purton to 10 - 62-52 - Moreira has the choice of a handful of talented Hong Kong Classic Mile aspirants, including yesterday's winners Romantic Warrior and Sight Spirit.

The Brazilian was non-commital on which he was leaning towards for the first leg of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

But he was clearly taken with the victories of both Danny Shum's Romantic Warrior, who is unbeaten in four starts, and John Size's Sight Spirit.

"It's a very nice position to be in. I will by tomorrow make the decision because I don't think the connections will like to be kept waiting," he said, after clinching his four-timer aboard Hong Kong International Sale graduate Romantic Warrior in the Class 3 Hoi Lai Handicap over 1,400m.

"Today's meeting is going to give us a very good guide to the possible winner of the Hong Kong Classic Mile - I know the Hong Kong Derby is different. But the first leg the winner might be on today's meeting," the Brazilian said.

"Romantic Warrior showed me that he has so much quality and ability that I was confident going into the race. But now, we have to think about what is next because of what has to be called an impressive win."

The Magic Man was equally impressed with Sight Spirit, the runaway winner of the Class 3 Lai Kok Handicap over 1,600m.

"He did win with a lot of authority - a very easy win. He feels that if he steps up to even more ground, he will appreciate that even more. So, it's very nice to be riding these kind of horses."

