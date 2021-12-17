Moreira, size seize a treble

When two multiple champions combine, the outcome can be very obvious.

With that, 11-time Hong Kong champion trainer John Size and four-time Hong Kong champion jockey Joao Moreira seized a treble together at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

They were successful with Special M in Race 4, Incanto Prepared in Race 7 and A Smile Like Yours in the final of eight events. The treble took Size's tally for the season to 25, just two behind Frankie Lor.

Moreira is also in second spot with 42 winners, seven behind Zac Purton, who was injured in a horrific four-horse race fall in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint on Sunday.

Purton suffered four fractured ribs, a sore wrist and a bruised nose. He will be out from two weeks to a month.

Also dislodged were South African Lyle Hewitson, Japanese Yuichi Fukunaga and Hong Kong based-Mauritian Karis Teetan, the only one of the four who continued riding for the day.

Chasing a fifth jockeys' crown, Moreira credited his latest surge to Size.

"Fantastic. Riding horses for John Size, and at the best time of the year, when he really hits the ground running, makes a jockey's life much easier," said the Brazilian, who sympathised with his injured arch-rival Purton.

"I would love to win the championship but I wouldn't want to see my fellows being in the hospital and being out of competition because it's not a pleasure.

"Unfortunately, we had a bad experience at the weekend. But it's something that has to be left behind and, hopefully, they get well soon and come back to racing."

Moreira and Size teamed up successfully with Special M in the Class 3 Mercury Handicap over 1,000m, when the son of Lawman overhauled Francis Lui-trained first-starter Stoltz by a head.

The dynamic duo were also to the fore in the Class 3 Mars Handicap over 1,650m with Incanto Prepared, who now boasts five wins over the track and distance.

A third success came courtesy of the aptly named A Smile Like Yours in the Class 3 Venus Handicap over 1,200m.

Teetan added two wins to his season's score of 18, including a spectacular victory aboard Spicy Grill in the first section of the Class 4 Jupiter Handicap over 1,200m for Lui.

"I was a bit scared I wasn't about to catch the leader. I got to ride this horse only because Zac couldn't ride it, so it was a bit fortunate for me," he said.

"We decided to leave the horse alone at the back and try and get a clear run in the straight and I think the rain helped him a little bit and he really let down well."

Teetan hailed Jolly Forever's toughness after the Declaration Of War gelding posted his first win with victory in the Class 5 Neptune Handicap over 2,200m.

He drove the bay to the lead down the back straight and held on to defy all for trainer Chris So.

"Oh my god, I can't even talk now, I'm still blowing from that," said Teetan, after dismounting.

"Chris told me this morning the horse would just keep going and the 1,000m, I just wanted to get out and get going. Into the straight, he just did not stop. He just kept going."

So said: "His win was amazing, I have been waiting for a long time. I think this horse can go 3,200m. The horse is limited obviously and we don't have many distance races for him.

"Karis did a very good job, he's smart. We told him that, if the pace is slow, then just take off at the 1,000m (mark) - and he did a really good job. His clock is working."

