More work to be done: Feng

Feng Tianwei's bid for a first tour title in almost four years ended in defeat yesterday, as the 34-year-old paddler lost 4-1 (10-12, 12-10, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6) to Japan's world No. 2 Mima Ito in the final of the WTT Star Contender Doha.

Playing in her first women's singles final since the 2017 Korea Open, world No. 12 Feng started strongly at the Lusail Sports Arena, saving a game point before clinching the first game against her 20-year-old rival.

Feng had earlier dispatched up-and-coming player Hina Hayata in the quarter-finals and had hoped to claim another Japanese scalp.

But Ito proved too strong for the Singaporean, bouncing back to win the next four games and claim a second consecutive title after last week's WTT Contender Doha to add to her bronze medals from last year's Women's World Cup and International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Finals.

Acknowledging that she is still playing catch-up with the top-ranked paddlers, Feng said: "I was able to see the gap with Ito in today's match, so we'll have to get back to training after this.

"But I felt like I played decently and handled certain parts of the game well. The first few games were lost when the score was very close; I didn't play very well during crucial points and could've taken some chances better."

Despite the defeat, there were still plenty of positives for Feng to take away from the US$400,000 (S$538,000) event as she gears up for the July 23-Aug 8 Olympics.

Even in the absence of the Chinese players, who withdrew from both events in Doha over Covid-19 concerns, Feng, who has won a silver and two bronzes at the Olympics, was able to pit herself against tough opponents from countries like Japan.

With fewer tournaments to compete in owing to the pandemic, the past week's event had helped in her preparations for her fourth outing at the Summer Games.

Feng, who will play in two more World Table Tennis tournaments in China in May before the Tokyo Olympics, said: "It has helped me identify areas to train on. My performance in the second half of this tournament was better than it was in the first half.

"In terms of technical, tactical and psychological aspects, I was able to gain quite a bit of experience. I've also managed to gradually adapt to new techniques in this tournament."

The WTT Star Contender Doha saw Tomokazu Harimoto clinching the double for Japan as the world No. 5 won the men's singles title after beating Germany's world No. 42 Ruwen Filus 4-2 (11-9, 11-9, 12-14, 11-5, 7-11, 11-8).