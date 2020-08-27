More venues for large exercise classes in Sept

More open spaces, including 21 within Sport Singapore's (SportSG) facilities, will be available for large outdoor exercise classes from Tuesday.

These spaces include Clementi Sport Centre, Bukit Gombak Sport Centre, Home of Athletics at Kallang and the ActiveSG Park at Jurong Lake Gardens.

This follows an announcement by the multi-ministry taskforce last Friday that the list of public facilities where such classes conducted by instructors can take place would be expanded from next month to include more open spaces at SportSG facilities, parks and HDB common areas.

Under the safe management measures that were issued by SportSG yesterday, the total class size may not exceed 50 people and is subject to venue capacity and safe distancing rules.

Other measures include temperature taking, limited physical interaction and wearing of masks - except during strenuous exercise - and the sharing of common equipment is also discouraged.

Before booking the venues, instructors must first be registered under a framework jointly administered by SportSG and agency partners such as the People's Association (PA) and National Parks Board (NParks). Registration is now open at go.gov.sg.

After registration, venue bookings are to be made separately with the premise owners.

SportSG facilities can be booked at myactivesg.com starting from 3pm tomorrow, while those who wish to book venues at parks and HDB common areas will have to seek approval from NParks or the respective town councils respectively.

Registered instructors must split participants into groups of no more than five and maintain a two-metre distance between individuals and three-metre distance between groups.

There should also be no intermingling between groups.

While this can be waived for contact sports or activities that require close contact, instructors should modify the classes to avoid extensive body contact.