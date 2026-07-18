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The Singapore Tennis Association will consolidate all national squad training at the Kallang Tennis Hub, the organisations said.

SINGAPORE – New measures to “optimise the availability of tennis facilities” for the public to book will be introduced by Sport Singapore (SportSG), the Singapore Tennis Association (STA) and The Kallang Group, which oversees the facilities at what was previously known as the Singapore Sports Hub.



This follows concerns, feedback and suggestions raised by members of the tennis community, which the three organisations said they were “aware of” in a joint statement to The Straits Times on July 18.

In a video posted on TikTok and Instagram on July 14, sports physiotherapist Leslie Ng – who goes by “sgphysiobarn” on social media – said it was “the hardest thing in the world to book public courts in Singapore”.

Filming at the Kallang Tennis Hub at around 5.30pm on July 13, he said STA had booked several courts from 4pm to 7pm but no one could be seen using the courts at the time. He added that STA had allegedly block-booked the courts for at least three days.



“If you’re not going to use the courts, why don’t you just release it?” asked Ng.

In response to queries from ST, Ng – who runs a clinic in Tanjong Pagar – said booking courts at the Kallang Tennis Hub has “gotten worse this year” and he has not been able to find a peak-hour slot “for months now”.

The situation at the nearby Kallang Tennis Centre “is even worse”.

“Tennis coaches are the ones who are very unhappy with this,” he said. “Their livelihood depends on the availability of courts.”

The difficulty in securing courts has also discouraged people who are trying to pick up tennis and pushed them to alternatives like pickleball, he said.

Ng noted that, under the current system, those who paid to confirm their bookings will not receive a refund for cancelling in advance and there is no penalty for no-shows.

“There should be some incentive to cancel (if someone cannot make it for their slot for whatever reason), which would release the courts,” he said.

He also suggested building more sheltered courts in the future, so that players can use the courts at hotter times of the day or when it rains, or opening courts for longer hours.

In their reply, the three organisations said that for a start, STA will consolidate all national squad training at the Kallang Tennis Hub, with training schedules streamlined to maximise court availability for public use.

The measures will progressively free up more courts at the Kallang Tennis Hub, as well as at ActiveSG facilities, including Heartbeat@Bedok and Yio Chu Kang Sport Centre, they said, adding that some courts have already been released for public booking with immediate effect.

Courts can be booked through MyActiveSG+ and The Kallang website.

SportSG, STA and The Kallang Group said in their joint statement that they “will continue to work closely to monitor court usage and remain committed to ensuring that Singaporeans have access to sporting facilities for both recreational and competitive use”.



The availability of public sports facilities had come under scrutiny before.

In January 2021, ST reported about third parties who had used computer programmes or bots to book badminton courts, only to resell these slots for a profit on platforms such as Carousell, Meetup, Facebook and Telegram.



SportSG subsequently tightened its booking system, including ensuring that facility hirers had to be present throughout their booking period.

In June 2024, it rolled out the MyActiveSG+ booking system which saw the introduction of a ballot feature for peak-hour slots for all sports facilities, a change from the previous first come, first served approach.



The move was meant to deter resellers profiteering from the sale of public sports facility bookings.