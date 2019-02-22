More support to excel at major games

Athletes who are aiming to compete at major Games in the next two years may be able to tap on extra resources in the form of extended campaign support fronted by national sports agency Sport Singapore.

This applies to those who do not qualify for the top-tier Sports Excellence Scholarship, but have shown the potential to excel and achieve a podium finish.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said yesterday, during The Straits Times Athlete of the Year awards ceremony, that the extended campaign support of $3 million can span up to two years in advance of the Games the athlete is aiming for.

Among other things, athletes qualified for this scheme can receive support from the Singapore Sports Institute's biomechanics team to improve their technical abilities, like a swimming stroke.

It will cover four major Games over the next two years - the 2019 SEA Games, 2020 Asean Para Games, 2020 Olympic Games and 2020 Paralympics.

It is the largest campaign support fund since SportSG's the Final Push Programme from 2014 to 2015, when more than 200 athletes gunning for glory at the Singapore SEA Games and Asean Para Games were supported with over $5 million.



Among those who benefited from the scheme was rower Saiyidah Aisyah, who received more than $50,000 worth of support, not including the services of her coach.

The programme was then renamed Road to Rio, with just under $1 million in support for athletes aiming for the 2016 Olympics, before it was renamed campaign funding from 2017.

Slightly more than $1 million were set aside for athletes gunning for major Games last year under this scheme.

Yesterday, Ms Fu said: "We want our athletes to excel at upcoming major Games...

"To encourage selected Team Singapore athletes to take on a full training load to start their preparations early for these Games, SportSG is rolling out extended campaign support of $3 million up to two years in advance, for athletes who display potential to excel at these Games and a podium finish."

She added that those aiming to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games next year can look forward to training stints in Kochi, Japan, ahead of the Games to help them acclimatise to the competition environment.