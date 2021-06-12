More sports activities to be allowed

A wider range of sports activities will be allowed in the coming weeks when Singapore enters Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) on Monday, as selected organised outdoor programmes with a cap of five people may resume.

From June 21, mass sports events without spectators will be given the green light with a cap on participants.

In Sport Singapore's (SportSG) latest advisory issued yesterday, the rules for outdoor training for youth and children aged 18 and under will be eased progressively. For the first week, low-and high-intensity activities will be kept to a maximum of five. From June 21, this will increase to 30 with multiple groups of five.

For adults, the five-person cap for high-intensity activities will be relaxed from June 21 as well.

Swimfast Aquatic Group founder David Lim welcomed the changes. His academy has been operating at 20 per cent for the past month. High-intensity outdoor activities like swimming, where masks have to be removed, were restricted to two people and no multiple groups are allowed. This includes the coach or instructor.

As such, he had to suspend the academy's learn-to-swim sessions since the current heightened phase began on May 16 and only continued his competitive swimming sessions.

He said: "It's a relief, we can legitimately carry on the classes. Now we don't have to juggle such small numbers, we can carry out lessons with four swimmers to one coach. That ratio is a huge difference to us because when it's one-to-one, we're definitely losing money."

The multi-ministry task force on Thursday had indicated that mass participatory sports events such as runs could also be allowed to resume from June 21, with a maximum of 250 participants if pre-event testing is implemented.

If participants are not tested before the event, only 50 people will be allowed to take part.

National agency SportSG's latest update permitting sports competitions - as long as different sessions are adequately separated within a day or across multiple days to avoid congregation - was welcomed by organisers like LLD Sports Development and Management founder Lyn Yeo.

Her company is hoping to get approval for the CarTimes Singapore Junior Development Tour golf championship.

Proposed measures include temperature screening and safe entry protocols, as well as restricting each flight to two buggies with a full partition. Players and officials will also be required to wear masks throughout their rounds.

The event at Laguna National was postponed from its original May 31-June 2 date.

She said: "June is typically the busiest tournament season for junior golfers."

SportSG also announced that the occupancy limit for sports and recreational facilities will be increased to one person per 10 sq m from one person per 16 sq m, capped at 50 people from Monday.