More records for freediver Lim

For months, freediver Lim Anqi had been haunted by a blackout suffered while training for the constant weight no fins discipline. She lost consciousness near the surface after a 51m dive in Roatan, Honduras, in July.

The apprehension prevented her from approaching that depth again, as she reached 47m for an International Association for Development of Apnea (Aida) international national record at the Caribbean Cup the following month. Aida is one of two main governing bodies for freediving.

But Lim, 36, conquered her fears and broke new ground yesterday when she set a new mark of 50m for third place at the Aida Sabang international freediving competition in Aceh, Indonesia.

She told The Straits Times: "That was the first time I blacked out in five years, so there was a bit of fear as I avoided 50m for some time.

"But to be able to do it in my last competitive dive of the year feels like a good way to seal what has been a very rewarding year. I have learnt from that episode to understand my body and prepare better."

On Tuesday, she also bettered her 62m national record in the free immersion discipline with a 64m dive to finished fifth. She was fourth in the constant weight bi-fins discipline with 66m.

She was satisfied with her performance under tricky conditions against an elite field.

"Usually the waters are warmer in this region, but there was some unexpected thermocline as the temperature dipped, so we had to get used to that. There was also bad weather on Wednesday," said Lim, who estimated she had spent around $20,000 of her savings and crowdfunding for full-time training and competition this year.

"I'm happy with how I have competed this year, as I become more consistent with the depths. I plan to start next year by training without competition first, trying out different things to dive better.

"I hope my results will be recognised and earn some carding and financial support from Sport Singapore so that I can continue to break more records and bring more sporting glory to our country."