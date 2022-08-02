More overseas support for track and field athletes

More support will be given to high-performance athletes to help with the costs of overseas training and competition, Singapore Athletics (SA) announced yesterday.

The national sports association said in a statement that there will be a threefold increase in the total support under its overseas competition and training camp programme, which was launched in January.

The scheme was developed to support athletes' overseas competition and training costs in their preparation for this year's major Games, including the SEA Games, Commonwealth Games, World Athletics Championships and World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

It will now be extended to include next year's major competitions. Athletes who have qualified or are on the cusp of qualifying for any major competition are eligible.

On the calendar next year are the SEA Games in Cambodia, slated for May, the postponed Asian Games in Hangzhou, which are set for September and the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

SA president Lien Choong Luen said: "The additional support through this scheme is timely for our athletes as they prepare for next year's major Games."

The funds were made available through the "optimisation of operations and costs over the last two years as well as increased donations or sponsorships", he added.

With the increase in support, athletes will now be able to travel for more overseas stints and with their coaches as well.

Hurdler Ang Chen Xiang, who travels for three or four competitions a year, welcomed the move as it will help in planning for competitions leading up to next year's major Games.

The 28-year-old said: "There's more flexibility in planning during the build-up to the SEA and Asian Games. Different event groups have different optimal conditions for competitions and training as well as a different schedule in the build-up.

"Hence, this programme allows customisation for each individual and caters to the needs of different events."

Lien noted that the programme was designed in consultation with coaches and athletes, as SA recognises "the importance of continually exposing them to overseas training and competitions".

"Just as iron sharpens iron, they can learn from experiences and best practices, as well as compete against top athletes," he said, adding that the impact of this was evident at the SEA Games in Hanoi three months ago.

Singapore's athletics team clinched one gold, three silver and seven bronze medals for their best showing at the biennial Games since 1993. Five national records were also set there.