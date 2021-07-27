More new Covid-19 cases at the Games

TOKYO • Olympics organisers yesterday reported 16 more coronavirus cases, including three infections among athletes, as the largely fan-free Tokyo Games continued under tight restrictions.

Those who tested positive included contractors and employees of Tokyo 2020, according to a statement on the official website, with only one of those affected staying in the Olympic Village.

The new figures bring to a total of at least 148 reported infections connected with the event.

The Netherlands contingent at the Games suffered further blows after high performance director Hessel Evertse yesterday confirmed the Dutch rowing team were self-isolating after a spate of infections in their camp.

Coach Josy Verdonkschot is also in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 on the heels of Dutch men's single sculls competitor Finn Florijn coming down with the virus last week. Taekwondo exponent Reshmie Oogink and skateboarder Candy Jacobs tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Dutch tennis pair Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof yesterday also had to pull out of the Olympic men's doubles tournament after Rojer was infected, said the International Tennis Federation.

The eighth seeds had won their opening match in Tokyo and were due to face New Zealand's Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell in the second round.

Despite the number of cases associated with the Games, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga were in agreement over the weekend that the Olympics were going "very smoothly", Kyodo News reported.

Organisers yesterday also made more changes to the Games programme, moving the medal events in the inaugural surfing competition a day earlier than scheduled in response to a forecast of the tropical storm Nepartak bringing rain to Japan's main island of Honshu today.

The men's and women's surfing finals were initially set to be held tomorrow, while the rowing events had already been rescheduled until tomorrow to Friday.

The rain also threatens today's two medal games for softball.

Canada, vying for bronze, said their flights home were scheduled for tomorrow with the next available potentially not until Saturday due to fewer flights during the pandemic.

But their accommodation will be taken over by arriving athletes - competitors are allowed to arrive only five days before their event and must leave the village within 48 hours after finishing.

"We very much hope the game goes on tomorrow," said Canada coach Mark Smith. "We don't have a lot of flexibility."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS