Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

More can be done to keep people of all abilities engaged in sports: Stakeholders

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Goh Hanyan delivering her keynote address at the Inclusive Futures Summit: Advancing Inclusion Across Asia Pacific on Nov 17.

SINGAPORE – Creating opportunities for people of different abilities to take part in sport must go hand in hand with efforts to keep them engaged, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Goh Hanyan on Nov 17.

Speaking at the Inclusive Futures Summit: Advancing Inclusion Across Asia Pacific, she noted that beyond providing initial access, it is also crucial to establish an environment where individuals can continue participating, develop their skills and progress in their sporting journey.

In her keynote address at Catapult at Rochester Commons, Goh said: “If sport begins with a chance to try, then our shared responsibility is to ensure that opportunity does not end there.

“We must help people stay involved, grow in confidence, pursue their aspirations, and in time, create opportunities for others.

“Together, we can help build communities across our region where everyone has a place in sport.”

The summit, which takes place on Nov 17 and 18, is co-organised by Special Olympics Asia Pacific, ASEAN – through the Senior Officials Meeting on Sports – UNESCO, and the Asian Development Bank.

Over the two days, the summit will bring together government leaders, international organisations, practitioners, advocates and athletes to advance inclusion for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities through sport, health and education.

Highlighting that summits like this provide an important platform for people from different countries to come together, exchange ideas and collaborate, Goh stressed the Government is committed to creating “more opportunities and pathways as part of a broader sporting ecosystem”.

She pointed to the Disability Sports Master Plan, which was first launched a decade ago before it was refreshed in 2024 to further enhance the awareness and accessibility to disability sports for persons of all abilities.

Goh said: “Under the revamped Master Plan, we are making our public sport facilities more accessible, creating more ways to take part through programmes and competitions, and strengthening coaching capabilities in disability sports.”

Emphasising that the Government cannot build an inclusive sporting ecosystem alone, Goh cited the Enabling Sports Fund as an example of how others in society can play a contributing role.

Set up in 2025, the fund supports community-led initiatives that can make sport more accessible and inclusive for persons of all abilities and is part of the refreshed Disability Sports Master Plan.

It aims to raise at least $10 million through corporate and private donors by 2030.

In a panel discussion after Goh’s speech, Sport Singapore’s sport development group chief Su Chun Wei agreed that policies implemented need to be sustainable.

He said: “We are beginning to realise that participants of all abilities do have aspiration and ambition and translating those policies into action really needs to take into account their perspective.”

When asked in the same panel discussion what meaningful participation looks like for people with intellectual disabilities and where they are being left behind, Special Olympics Singapore president Teo-Koh Sock Miang said it comes down to whether the participants are picking up relevant skills through programmes.

Teo-Koh, who is also president of the Singapore National Paralympic Council and Singapore Disability Sports Council, added one challenge is having the resources to educate, equip and upskill participants.

She said: “We don’t have enough qualified people who can coach, who can train. That is an issue in Special Olympics.

“In Singapore, we depend a lot on our volunteers for all our sports programmes, so we have the challenge of making sure we equip all our volunteers.”

One organisation that has stepped up in that aspect is the Badminton World Federation, which has trained over 15,000 Special Olympics volunteers and deliverers that include teachers, coaches and technical officials.

There are almost 200,000 regular, registered badminton players within the Special Olympics organisation.

Its director of development Ian Wright said: “I’d like to see more international federations getting on board, they can offer a lot.

“We as international federations can advocate and allow Special Olympics to advocate within our own communities and we can assist a lot with spreading the message and best practices as well.”