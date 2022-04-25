Monkey's off his back early

One of the easiest winners to cross the Kranji line on Saturday has to be Golden Monkey.

Such was the contempt of the 31/4-length romp in the $20,000 Open Maiden race over 1,200m that his connections must have rued how things went pear-shaped on his debut three weeks ago.

That day, the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained newcomer drew a good barrier, but lost ground at the start. He then struggled to find a way out at the top of the straight.

When he finally saw daylight under Oscar Chavez's guidance, Shang Chi was home and hosed from City Gate. Golden Monkey stuck on gallantly for third.

With no hard-luck story to deny him this time, atonement was never in doubt when the Star Turn three-year-old, with Chavez back up, ran his rivals ragged.

"Nothing went his way at his first run. Rahotu flipped in his gate next to him. That stirred him up and he stepped slowly out of his gate," said Fitzsimmons. "He then got checked in the straight, but he still ran a creditable race.

"I also think he's a better mover on turf. I told Oscar to ride him positive so as not to get caught wide, especially on the D Course."

With a wider barrier to contend with, leading tactics can be touch-and-go. But, after a clean jump, Golden Monkey found the fence rather easily under Chavez's urgings.

Downhill off the back straight, long shot Ninetysix Warrior (Iskandar Rosman) came matching motors. But Golden Monkey was unperturbed, eventually shaking him off upon cornering.

Holy Eleanor (Zyrul Nor Azman) threatened momentarily when she was angled out for her run at the 300m mark. But, once Golden Monkey kicked into overdrive, the race was over in the twinkling of an eye.

Chavez was clearly impressed by the turn of speed shown by Golden Monkey.