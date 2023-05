Many years ago, when I was a baby hack, I was sent to Vizzola, Pirelli’s test track in Italy’s Varese in Lombardy region. There a gentleman in a BMW hurled me around on his company’s products, and laughed out loud at the end of one run when I looked at him and said, “Encore, por favor!”

One of the great features of this super grown-up kid’s toy of a venue was that they had sprinklers that enabled them to dampen any corner they wished at any time.