Momota to face Ginting for 11th title of the year

SHANGHAI • Kento Momota will play Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in today's final of the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals as he closes in on an 11th title in what has been a trophy-laden year for the Japanese.

World No. 1 Momota has reigned over badminton this year and defeated Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu-wei 21-17, 21-12 in their semi-final in Guangzhou yesterday.

The 25-year-old is enjoying a spectacular season, with the World Championship, Asia Championship and prestigious All-England Open among his haul of 10 tournament victories.

He will be the overwhelming favourite against Ginting, who helped Indonesia retain their men's team gold medal in the recent SEA Games in the Philippines. The Japanese has defeated his final opponent 10 times in 14 meetings.

The world No. 8 Ginting sealed his place in the final with a 21-15, 21-15 victory over China's reigning Olympic champion Chen Long.

Both Momota's female compatriots, however, were ousted in the women's singles, in which top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei will face China's world No. 2 Chen Yufei in the final.

Tai beat Nozomi Okuhara 21-15, 21-18 while Chen downed Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-9 in the last four.

Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe will contest the men's doubles final against Indonesia's world champions Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan, while another Japanese pair, Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara, will take on Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China for the women's doubles title.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE