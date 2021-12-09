Momota and Indonesians skip c'ships

KUALA LUMPUR • Defending champion Kento Momota has withdrawn from next week's badminton world championships with a back injury, while most Indonesian players have pulled out due to coronavirus concerns, officials said yesterday.

The world No. 2's back problem had already forced him out of the World Tour Finals in Indonesia last week, and the 27-year-old Japanese has returned home.

His withdrawal from the world championships in Huelva, Spain, is a further blow after a turbulent two years since a career-threatening car crash in Malaysia in January last year.

He flopped at the Tokyo Olympics, not making the knockout phase, and was recently overtaken as world No. 1 by Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen. Momota, however, did win the Indonesia Masters last month.

Meanwhile, all Indonesian players who are members of the country's national association have withdrawn from the championships over virus worries, governing body Badminton World Federation (BWF) said.

Spain, where the tournament takes place from Sunday to Dec 19, is suffering a surge in Covid-19 cases, like much of Europe.

The BWF said in a statement that it was "disappointed" with the Indonesian decision and "regret that the withdrawal took place after the draw".

Two Indonesian players who are not affiliated with the national association will still compete in the mixed doubles, their club confirmed to AFP.

The BWF added that a "comprehensive set of safety protocols" is being implemented for the tournament, which will take place inside a bio-secure bubble.

