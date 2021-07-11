Mollema climbs to victory in Stage 14

QUILLAN • Dutchman Bauke Mollema yesterday won the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 183.7km ride from Carcassonne to Quillan in the south-west of the country, for his second career victory in 11 appearances at cycling's most popular and greatest race.

Austrian Patrick Konrad took second place, with Colombia's Sergio Higuita coming home third, both 64 seconds off the pace.

"I knew I had a good chance to make it to the end, I paced myself and when I saw I had a minute at the top of the last climb I knew it was done," said Mollema.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey at the end of a hot day on roads peppered with short but brutal climbs.

There was one major change in the general classification as France's Guillaume Martin jumped from ninth to second after taking part in the day's breakaway.

Pogacar leads Martin by 4min 4sec, with Colombian Rigoberto Uran in third place, 5:18 behind the defending champion.

The Tour, however, was hit by more withdrawals yesterday with a further two riders dropping out, leaving the peloton at 149 out of the 184 riders who started in Brest a fortnight ago.

Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen, who showed signs of concussion after he fell down a hillside in a mass crash the previous day, quit the race, as did Frenchman Warren Barguil, who was also caught in the same incident.

"I am really disappointed and don't want to leave the Tour de France," Andersen said. "In my heart, I know that the decision of the team's medical staff can only be the right one."

This year's Tour has been punctuated by crashes but Andersen is crossing his fingers the final week of the race will be less eventful.

"I hope this is the last of the bad luck for the guys here at the race," he added.

Today's 15th stage will be a lung-busting 191.3km mountain trek to Andorra as the race reaches its highest point at the Port d'Envalira, 2,408m above sea level, before taking its final one-day break.

