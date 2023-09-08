Molano wins stage 12 of Vuelta as Groves misses out

Colombia's Juan Sebastian Molano sprinted to victory on the 12th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, from Olvega to Zaragoza, as Kaden Groves missed the chance of a third win on Thursday.

On the last day before the race heads back into the mountains, Molano (UAE Team Emirates) was delivered by his team into the final sprint and powered across the line.

Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was favourite to win the flat 151-km stage across Spain's parched plains, but things did not go to plan as he ended up in second place.

The Australian, who won back-to-back stages in the opening week, indicated that he had suffered a mechanical problem.

There was no stage in the race for the red jersey with Jumbo Visma's Sepp Kuss finishing safely in the bunch.

Friday sees the peloton head north into the Pyrenees, with the mighty Col de Tourmalet providing the climax. REUTERS