Mohoric shrugs off probe into team with rousing win

LIBOURNE • Bahrain Victorious' Slovenian rider Matej Mohoric won Stage 19 of the Tour de France yesterday, a 207km ride from Mourenx to Libourne.

His victory came two days after his team hotel and bus were subjected to a huge police swoop, and French prosecutors in Marseille subsequently opened an investigation into doping allegations.

It was Mohoric's second win on this edition of the Tour, and was achieved after he joined an early breakaway and then broke clear for a solo win at Libourne averaging 47.9kmh in the last 26km.

He finished 58 seconds ahead of Frenchman Christophe Laporte of Cofidis and Denmark's Casper Pedersen of DSM. The main peloton was several minutes adrift.

Mohoric made a gesture at the finish line running his fingers across his lips horizontally in a "zipping" manner after the team's third stage win of this year's race.

He has vehemently denied any anti-doping offences and instead insisted his preparations had been hit by missing out on a massage and meal after the overnight police raid on Wednesday.

Bahrain Victorious have said they were complying with the investigation and no charges have been announced as yet.

"I was thinking about what happened two days ago, when I felt like a criminal, with all the police coming to our hotel," Mohoric said after his win.

"Of course they didn't find anything because we have nothing to hide. It's a good thing (that there are doping checks), but it's not a nice thing when the police come into your room and go through your personal things, your family photos and your phone.

"But at the end of the day, I have nothing to hide."

Mohoric's compatriot Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey for UAE Team Emirates after staying safe in the peloton, crossing the line more than 20min 50sec back.

He leads Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma by 5min 45sec, with Ecuador's Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers a further six seconds back.

Yesterday's ride was expected to end in a mass sprint. But some 20 riders managed to break away from the main bunch and their advantage increased quickly, meaning Mark Cavendish has one last chance to win his 35th Tour stage tomorrow on the Champs-Elysees.

The Briton is tied with Belgian great Eddy Merckx, who bagged 34 stage wins in his glittering career as he won a record five Tour titles.

