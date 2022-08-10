'Modern and edgy' Games to attract younger audience

LONDON • The Commonwealth Games must be "modern and edgy" to stay relevant to a young audience, said federation chief executive Katie Sadleir, who praised host city Birmingham for an "outstanding job".

The 57-year-old, a former synchronised swimmer for New Zealand, said the quadrennial event needed to continue to show it is "different and individual" in order to stand out in an increasingly cluttered sporting calendar.

The 2022 Games, featuring competitors from 72 nations and territories, many of which are former British colonies, came to an end on Monday, with Australia top of the medal table with 178 medals.

Sadleir said ticket sales in Birmingham were close to matching those of Melbourne in 2006, with more than 1.5 million tickets sold.

The Games ran smoothly despite numerous obstacles in the build-up, including holding them amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Britain's second-largest city stepped in to organise the Games at relatively short notice after South Africa's Durban was forced to pull out due to a number of issues, including financial problems.

The 2026 Games will be held in the Australian state of Victoria and spread over four regional hubs - Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong and Gippsland - rather than centred in just Melbourne, the state capital.

Sadleir hopes that will serve as a model for future events, offering potential bidders more flexibility.

In the future, hosts can feature sports that are relevant to their country, with swimming and athletics the only mandatory events.

"A flexible sports programme brings in sports that are important to you (the host)," she said.

"Let's look at them being modern and edgy rather than the traditional ones and strike a good balance for the future.

"We need to move with the times and look at the fact that 60 per cent of the 2.5 billion people in the Commonwealth are 29 or under. We have got to be open to innovation and change and make things attractive to young people."

She also said part of her probation period was "to get 2026 over the line", adding: "Victoria believes in how sport can transform the social and economic issues they are facing.

"The Victoria government has made a huge commitment to investing in a social housing programme. That will be the legacy."

Such a model could open the way for African nations to co-host the Games, perhaps as early as 2034, with the Canadian city of Hamilton in the running for the centenary Games in 2030, along with two or three other interested parties.

"At a sports ministers' conference pre-Games, lots of African countries were saying, 'When is it our turn'?" said Sadleir.

"In terms of a regional-based Games, I think we can sit down with African countries who are really keen to explore that and set up a feasibility study... could be in play for 2034 or 2038, why not?"

