MMA: Tiffany Teo to return to competition at One's Heart of the Lion event in November

SINGAPORE - The Republic's mixed martial arts exponent Tiffany Teo will return to competition at One Championship's Heart of the Lion event on Nov 9 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, One announced on Thursday (Oct 11).

Teo last fought China's Xiong Jing Nan in the inaugural women's strawweight (52.3-56.7kg) title bout in Jakarta, Indonesia, in January and lost via a technical knock-out. Teo will face eight-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Michelle Nicolini of Brazil in her return.

Also, One announced several other bouts on Thursday - Brazilian Alex Silva will face Thailand's Pongsiri Mitsatit in a men's strawweight contest, while American Garry Tonon will fight South Korean Lee Sung-jung in a lightweight (70.4-77.1kg) contest. Australian Adrian Pang will face Japan's Kota Shimoishi in another lightweight bout. Malaysia's Muhammad Aiman will face Japan's Shuya Kamikubo in a featherweight (65.9-70.3kg) contest, while Italy's Giorgio Petrosyan will feature in a ONE Super Series Kickboxing contest against Thailand's Sorgraw Petchyindee.

The event will be headlined by the women's strawweight championship bout between defending champion Xiong and atomweight title-holder Angela Lee, who is aiming to be One's first two-division winner.

Also, Brazilian Bibiano Fernandes will face Filipino Kevin Belingon in the bantamweight (61.3-65.8kg) title unification bout.

Tickets are available at www.sportshubtix.sg