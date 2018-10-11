MMA: Tiffany Teo to return to competition at One's Heart of the Lion event in November

Tiffany Teo last fought China's Xiong Jing Nan in the inaugural women's strawweight title bout in Jakarta, on January 2018.
SINGAPORE - The Republic's mixed martial arts exponent Tiffany Teo will return to competition at One Championship's Heart of the Lion event on Nov 9 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, One announced on Thursday (Oct 11).

Teo last fought China's Xiong Jing Nan in the inaugural women's strawweight (52.3-56.7kg) title bout in Jakarta, Indonesia, in January and lost via a technical knock-out. Teo will face eight-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Michelle Nicolini of Brazil in her return.

Also, One announced several other bouts on Thursday - Brazilian Alex Silva will face Thailand's Pongsiri Mitsatit in a men's strawweight contest, while American Garry Tonon will fight South Korean Lee Sung-jung in a lightweight (70.4-77.1kg) contest. Australian Adrian Pang will face Japan's Kota Shimoishi in another lightweight bout. Malaysia's Muhammad Aiman will face Japan's Shuya Kamikubo in a featherweight (65.9-70.3kg) contest, while Italy's Giorgio Petrosyan will feature in a ONE Super Series Kickboxing contest against Thailand's Sorgraw Petchyindee.

The event will be headlined by the women's strawweight championship bout between defending champion Xiong and atomweight title-holder Angela Lee, who is aiming to be One's first two-division winner.

Also, Brazilian Bibiano Fernandes will face Filipino Kevin Belingon in the bantamweight (61.3-65.8kg) title unification bout.

Tickets are available at www.sportshubtix.sg

