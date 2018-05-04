MMA: Singtel, One Championship ink pact to deliver martial arts content across Asia

SINGAPORE- Communications giants Singtel Group and martial arts organisation One Championship signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Friday (May 4) to deliver martial arts-related content to people across Asia.

Both parties will explore integrating the Singtel Group's mobile wallets and carrier billing services to power e-commerce functions in the One Championship app, which offers live and recorded telecasts of martial arts matches and events.

Both companies will also consider jointly producing original content. One's app was launched alongside the MOU signing on Friday.

"Content, particularly premium sports content, delivered over our advanced network is one of the key pillars of our consumer strategy," said Arthur Lang, CEO of Singtel's International Group.

"This is why we will also be exploring ways to develop and deliver exclusive martial arts content to not just customers in Singapore and Australia but also our regional associates in Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and India.

"Sports content is a big winner with our consumers, with millennials comprising a large part of our customer base."

One's chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong added: "We are pleased to enter into this MOU with communications giant, the Singtel Group, on a range of initiatives. One Championship is focused on bringing the unique action and adrenaline of our live One Championship events straight to our audience on all platforms, making sure that millions of martial arts fans around the world have access to our digital content."

One's atomweight champion Angela Lee, who will defend her title against Japan's Mei Yamaguchi on May 18 at the Indoor Stadium, was also present at the event.