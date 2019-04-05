MMA: Former UFC star Sage Northcutt to make One Championship debut in Singapore in May

SINGAPORE - Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Sage Northcutt will make his One Championship debut in Singapore, the mixed martial arts organisation announced on Friday (March 5).

American fighter Northcutt, 23, will take on 36-year-old Cosmo Alexandre of Brazil at One's Enter the Dragon event slated for May 17 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Northcutt boasts a record of six wins and two losses in the UFC, after making his debut in 2015 when he was just 19. He was unveiled as a One athlete in December last year.

Enter the Dragon will be headlined by a One lightweight title bout, where Japanese submission specialist Shinya Aoki, 35, will defend his belt against Christian Lee.

Lee, 20, is the younger brother of One women's atomweight champion Angela Lee. The siblings are based in the United States but have a Singaporean father, and fight in One under the Singapore flag.

One founder and chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong also announced that Enter the Dragon will feature the lightweight grand prix semi-final bout between Saygid Arslanaliev of Turkey and Ariel Sexton of Costa Rica.

Both Arslanaliev and Sexton had featured in the last One Championship event in Singapore, Call to Greatness on February 22, and won their respective quarter-final bouts.