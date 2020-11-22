MMA: Figueiredo submits Perez in 117 seconds to retain UFC flyweight title

LAS VEGAS - Deiveson Figueiredo finished Alex Perez via guillotine choke after 1 minute and 57 seconds of the UFC 255 main event fight on Saturday (Nov 21) to retain the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title in Las Vegas.

It was the Brazilian's first title defence and he will not have to wait much longer for his second.

UFC president Dana White said at the post-fight news conference that the 32-year-old will remain in Las Vegas as the promotion plans to pit him against Mexican Brandon Moreno.

Moreno earned a first-round stoppage against Brandon Royval in the UFC 255 prelims and Figueiredo asked for Moreno after his bout at an empty UFC Apex.

"We're going to keep (Figueiredo) here," White told MMA Junkie. "He's not going back to Brazil. We're going to turn him right around (in) December. That's what we're working on."

Figueiredo (20-1) is on a five-fight winning streak and is 9-1 in the UFC. He has seven finishes, including a submission of American Joseph Benavidez to claim the vacant flyweight belt on July 19, 2020.

"I think I'm going to destroy him," Figueiredo said of taking on top contender Moreno. "I think I'm going to break him just as much."