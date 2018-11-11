MMA: Delight for Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, despair for 'Korean Zombie' Jung Chan-sung at UFC's Fight Night 139

DENVER - On a milestone night for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), two highlight reel finishes thrilled over 15,000 fans who packed the Pepsi Centre in Denver, Colorado for the Fight Night 139 event on Saturday night (Nov 10).

First, in the co-main event, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone submitted Mike Perry with a slick armbar late in the first round of their welterweight (up to 77kg) bout to post a record 21st UFC win.

Then, in the main event, a brutal knockout saw "The Korean Zombie" Jung Chan-sung's highly-anticipated return to action end in agony.

Jung, who had fought just once in the last five years because of two serious injuries and two years of mandatory military service in the South Korean army, had looked imperious for most of his featherweight (up to 66kg) clash with Mexican Yair Rodriguez.

But, with just one second left in their five-round bout, it was Rodriguez who scored the win after catching Jung with a reverse elbow.

Like Jung, Rodriguez was also coming back off a long layoff due to a contractual dispute and then a chest injury.

To commemorate its 25th anniversary, the UFC used an old-school, 90s-themed graphics package on its broadcast. It also used the original UFC logo, featuring the mascot called "Ulti-Man", on the mat the fighters fought on.

Retired fighters like Art Jimmerson and Dan Severn, who fought on the early UFC shows, were also in attendance at the Pepsi Centre.