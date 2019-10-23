MMA: Ben Askren shows off grappling skills at open workouts for UFC's Fight Night Singapore

Ben Askren at the Fight Night Singapore open workouts at Clarke Quay Fountain on Oct 23, 2019.
A happy Ben Askren greeting fans at the UFC Fight Night Singapore open workouts at Clarke Quay on Oct 23, 2019.
Brazilian Demian Maia at the UFC Fight Night Singapore open workouts at Clarke Quay on Oct 23, 2019.
Brazilian Demian Maia grappling with a sparring partner at the UFC Fight Night Singapore open workouts at Clarke Quay on Oct 23, 2019.
SINGAPORE - Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) exponent Ben Askren thrilled local fans with his grappling skills at the Clarke Quay Fountain Square, during the Fight Night Singapore open workouts on Wednesday night (Oct 23).

The 35-year-old American former Olympic wrestler will take on Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Demian Maia, 41, in the main event of Fight Night Singapore on Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In another bout, another American fighter, 33-year-old Michael Johnson, who boasts wins over Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier, returns to the lightweight division and takes on compatriot Beneil Dariush, 30.

The Fight Night Singapore event is UFC’s fourth show in Singapore. It staged the first in 2014, and then returned in 2017, before signing a deal last year to hold annual events here until 2020.

Tickets are available at sportshub.com.sg/UFC2019

