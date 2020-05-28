MLB players dismayed at pay cut proposal

NEW YORK • A proposal from Major League Baseball (MLB) to bring back live games would see players' salaries slashed, with higher-earning players taking a bigger hit, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

MLB and its players' association (MLBPA) are in negotiations to resume games without fans at stadiums after the coronavirus pandemic put the season - which has yet to get under way - on hold in March.

Under the league's latest proposal, the players with the highest salaries could be facing a pay cut of more than 60 per cent, according to ESPN, with USA Today putting the largest reduction at "perhaps as much as 75 per cent".

If the slash in wages goes through, the game's top-paid players, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, could see their annual salaries sliced from US$36 million (S$51 million) to around US$8 million.

However, the proposal has been met by resistance from the MLBPA, who called the cuts "massive", and are said to be disappointed with the plan.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson also voiced his opposition, tweeting: "Interesting strategy of making the best, most marketable players potentially look like the bad guys."

MLB is attempting to revise the year's finances based on shifting realities amid the Covid-19 crisis, which caused spring training to shut down in mid-March. Its start date, originally scheduled for March 26, has been postponed indefinitely.

In late March, the union agreed to a deal to have players paid on a prorated basis depending on how many games are completed this year, though that was with the assumption that fans would be attending.

With sports, including baseball, now looking at the likelihood of a resumption behind closed doors, MLB's economic model has been greatly impacted.

The league said in a statement: "We made a proposal to the union that is completely consistent with the economic realities facing our sport. We look forward to a responsive proposal from the MLBPA."

