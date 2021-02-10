Mixing out as athletes face stiff curbs

TOKYO • No socialising, no handshakes and definitely no hugs - that is what athletes at the coronavirus-postponed Tokyo Olympics can expect this summer, according to a virus rule book released yesterday by organisers.

The 33-page document - the last in a series of "playbooks" drawn up in a bid to ensure the Games can go ahead safely - also warns athletes they could be kicked out of their events if they break strict anti-virus rules.

Under the guidelines, athletes will be tested for the virus at least once every four days, and will be barred from competing if they return a confirmed positive test.

Their time in Japan will be "minimised to reduce the risk of infection" and those staying at the Olympic Village will be expected to "avoid unnecessary forms of physical contact".

The organisers, however, still plan to hand out around 150,000 free condoms to athletes, but the new rule book urges them to "limit your contact with other people as much as possible".

The guide for athletes and team officials is set to be revised in April and again in June, and follows the release of handbooks for sports officials, media and broadcasters last week. The document lays out further detail on virus testing for athletes, with a negative test required within 72 hours of travelling to Japan and again immediately upon arrival.

There will be no quarantine for athletes, and they will still be allowed to attend training camps in Japan before the Games begin, but all movements must be rigorously logged and the use of public transport is subject to permission.

Athletes "must not visit gyms, tourist areas, shops, restaurants or bars" and can go to "official Games venues and limited additional locations" only. The Games are due to open on July 23.

