Singapore's mixed quartet of (from left) Xavier Teo, Eugene Yeo, Quek Lu Yi and Arianne Tay won a bronze medal at the World Junior Bowling Championships in France on Thursday. They had qualified for the semi-finals in second place with 5,477 pinfalls, behind South Korea (5,619). But they lost 220-212, 199-180 to Mexico at the Institut du Judo in Paris. Mexico will face South Korea, who beat Finland 204-201, 245-223 in the other semi-final, in today's final. The bronze is Singapore's second medal at the inaugural competition. Arianne, 14, won the girls' singles gold on Tuesday.