Mixed martial arts: One Championship to hold first live event in Japan next March, 3 S'pore shows in 2019

SINGAPORE - Mixed martial arts organisation One Championship will stage its first live event in Japan next March, the promotion announced on Thursday (Aug 23).

One trotted out its stars for the press conference in Tokyo, with the likes of women's atomweight champion Angela Lee and men's bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes putting in an appearance.

Japanese fighter Mei Yamaguchi, who lost a close title fight to Lee at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in May, was also present.

"Japan has a rich martial arts culture and history, and One Championship has been planning for a very long time to bring our authentic martial arts experience right here to the fans, deep in the heart of Asia," said One Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

The promotion is adding new markets in Vietnam and South Korea and will be holding three events in Singapore (Feb 22, May 17, Nov 22) next year, up from two this year.

"Singapore is such an important market for One Championship. Martial arts in Asia has no better place it can call home. For us to bump our shows in Singapore to three shows next year, it's the natural progression.

"The fans in Singapore are incredibly passionate. They truly understand the real values of martial arts. I look forward to having more spectacular events in Singapore."

A second show in Japan will take place in October 2019, with Chatri also revealing One Championship's 2019 slate of 24 live events around the region.

"I am thrilled to announce the first 24 of 30 events of our busy 2019 schedule. In addition to the live events, there will be at least six One Warrior Series events that will continue to showcase the absolute best in martial arts, delivered by our martial arts superheroes," he said.

"2018 isn't over yet and we still have a lot of great stuff planned but 2019 is already shaping up to be an amazing year for us."

One Championship has eight live events to come for 2018, with the next show in Shanghai on Sept 8.

The organisation will also stage its first boxing world championship fight in October, when The Ring and WBC Super Flyweight world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai of Thailand defends his title against Iran "MagnifiKO" Diaz of Mexico in Bangkok.