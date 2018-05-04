Mixed martial arts: Four bouts added to UFC Singapore event on June 23 to bring total to at least 11

MMA fighter Li Jingliang of China at the UFC Fight Night in Shanghai on Nov 25, 2017.
MMA fighter Li Jingliang of China at the UFC Fight Night in Shanghai on Nov 25, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
SINGAPORE - The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced on Friday (May 4) four additional bouts for its UFC Fight Night Singapore: Cowboy v Edwards presented by AirAsia, at the Indoor Stadium on June 23.

China's wrestling and sanda specialist Li Jingliang will face Japan's Daichi Abe in the welterweight class, while another Chinese fighter, Heilongjiang-based Song Yadong, will make his bantamweight debut against Brazilian Felipe Arantes.

Song Kenan, from Hebei in China, will face Mexican debutant Hector Aldana - a semi-finalist in The Ultimate Fighter Latin America - in a welterweight clash, while Japan's Teruto Ishihara will take on Russian prospect Petr Yan in a bantamweight bout.

With Friday's announcement there are 11 bouts on the fight card now, with more fights to be confirmed in the lead-up to the event.

The card is headlined by a welterweight clash between American Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, ranked 11th in his weight class, and Englishman Leon Edwards, the No. 14 in his division.

Tickets for the event are available via various channels, including www.sportshubtix.sg

