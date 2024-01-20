Mitchell rested, Ravindra back for final T20 v Pakistan

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - India v New Zealand - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - November 15, 2023 New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell in action REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/FILE PHOTO
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell will skip the final T20 International against Pakistan with fellow all-rounder Rachin Ravindra replacing him in the squad for Sunday's match in Christchurch, the home side said.

New Zealand have already taken a 4-0 lead in the five-match series and Mitchell would be rested as part of his workload management, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Saturday.

"Daryl is an important player for us across all three formats and ensuring he's in the best place to perform in international cricket is vital," coach Gary Stead said.

"Rachin is coming off a period of rest himself and will bring a valuable skill set to the group in this final match as he continues his return to cricket."

Devon Conway missed Friday's victory after testing positive for COVID-19. New Zealand will wait until Sunday morning before making a decision on whether to field him for the final T20. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top