Minister gets Harry's vote

It is always a big headache when a jockey has two good horses to choose for a race.

For A'Isisuhairi "Harry" Kasim, it is either his Group 1 Kranji Mile winner Minister or his Group 2 Stewards' Cup victor Mr Malek.

He likes both, but at the end of the day, commitment comes first.

So, come tomorrow, he will be legged up aboard the Donna Logan-trained Minister in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,400m in Race 7 (3pm).

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen will partner the Steven Burridge-trained Mr Malek, whom A'Isisuhairi rode to fourth place in the Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m last start on July 25.

A'Isisuhairi had told Burridge after the Derby that he could not ride Mr Malek at his next Group 1 targets - the Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m on Sept 18 and the Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m on Oct 16.

This is because he has been committed to Minister.

"I've loved these two horses from Day 1. They're both very, very good horses, but I can't ride both in the same race," said the Kelantan-born jockey.

"Up till the Derby, they have been set on a different programme, especially as Minister is not a four-year-old, but we knew all along they would be on a collision course after the Derby.

"Yes, the 1,400m might suit Mr Malek better, and I could have ridden him this Sunday, but it doesn't work out this way. Everybody has to work out what comes up next."

A'Isisuhairi has been working Minister the whole campaign for more than a year now.

The Thai-owned King Power Stable's galloper has not been an easy horse to work on, but the jockey's ability and diligence was rewarded with the $1 million Kranji Mile success.

CUP DREAMS I'm really looking forward to getting back on him in that lead-up towards the Raffles Cup, QEII Cup and the Gold Cup. Hopefully, we can keep him sound right through. A'ISISUHAIRI KASIM, on Minister

A'Isisuhairi feels that Minister, who ran sixth last start over 1,200m with apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli astride, is now fitter, sharper and more focused.

"This second run will give us a better idea where he is at before the Raffles Cup, even if the 1,400m is still on the sharp side," he said.

"I galloped him on the uphill track and he gave me a different feeling. Before the 1,200m race, he still didn't have the fitness level to run a good race and he was mucking around in his work.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back on him in that lead-up towards the Raffles Cup, QEII Cup and the Gold Cup. Hopefully, we can keep him sound right through."

The $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m is on Nov 14.

Last year, when trained by Lee Freedman, who has returned to Australia, Minister finished second to Big Hearted with former Kranji-based South African jockey Ryan Munger astride.

A'Isisuhairi is well aware tomorrow's race will not come down to a parochial two-horse race. He pointed to the top weight and Kranji's highest-rated galloper Lim's Lightning as a big danger.

The Daniel Meagher-trained Group 1 Lion City Cup winner was a narrow second behind Minister in the Kranji Mile.

"It's a 1,400m race which will suit a horse like Lim's Lightning better. He's drawn one, he's the horse to beat, no doubt," said A'Isisuhairi.

"There'll be some speed in the race. Like I said, Minister is a lot brighter now, and even if the trip is not his best, I think he can still run a good race.

"I hope so, as that run will be very important for us compared to the comeback run where the result didn't really matter.

"A good run, like a second or third, or even a win, will tell us we're on the right track.

"But, if he runs ordinary, we'll have to see what went wrong and regroup. Hopefully, it'll be the first scenario."