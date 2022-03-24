Mini Coop all set for winning show

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(6) MYCHANCETODREAM runs for her new yard. She looks a handful but if she settles, she could strike quickly.

(3) RED HOT and (2) IN THE ETHER should finish close together and either could take it.

(1) CROWN PLAZA is not going to Hollywood but could feature.

(5) MIX THE MAGIC could grab them late.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(8) MINI COOP found no support on debut but showed up well. He can only improve and win this.

(3) SONNENSTRAHL has been costly to follow but could get it right.

(2) INTEGRATE has not been far back and should run an honest race.

(1) CROSS EXAMINER, (6) ORGETORIX and (4) BEVOETERD could get into the frame.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) TWICE A MIRACLE and (3) PRETTY IN PEARLS look serious contenders. Both are from Paul Matchett's yard.

(5) MARIA'S WORLD has been costly to follow but could get it right while stable companion (6) PINKY LEVINE cannot be ruled out.

(4) LAZER GRACE needed her last outing and pulled up blowing. She could get into the action.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) MCEBISI has been threatening and should get off the mark. The one to beat.

(9) CARL VINSON was backed on debut when finding problems. Watch for a good showing.

(5) CHASING MAVERICKS and stablemate (6) GRAND ESCAPE could make the trifecta.

(1) BRIEF CRUSADE is looking for minor money.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(6) SAY WHEN is having her peak run and should be thereabouts.

(2) ELUSIVE CURRENT is honest and could get her just reward after two seconds in succession.

(3 ) MAGICAL FLIGHT needed her last run and could come on in heaps.

(7) GOLDEN SPOON was a trifle unlucky last time but could make amends.

(8) SWEET AND SPICY and (9) PRAIRIE FALCON are not out of it.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(1) BABY DONT HURT ME was well backed in her post-maiden outing but was never comfortable. Expect a good run.

(7) QUEEN ANNE'S LACE races well fresh and could get into the picture.

(3) WOKONDA and (6) SAINT ANASTASIA should give improved showings.

(5) VEROLINA is maturing and will enjoy the longer trip.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(6) SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE could get a confidence booster and resume winning ways.

(5) BONNAROO won well after a rest and could go on.

(4) FUNKY MUSIC is honest and should not be far back again.

(2) INTO THE FUTURE is running well and should be thereabouts.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) CORVETTE CAPTAIN should be cherry ripe and is fancied to contest the finish.

(2) RISING FENIX enjoyed her new surroundings and the little extra will suit.

(3) TALLINN appears a bit moody but could get into the frame.

(4) CHARGE DOWN comes off a maiden win and could go on.