Milne ruled out of New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad, Jamieson in

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 23 - New Zealand paceman Adam Milne has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a torn left hamstring and will be replaced in the squad by fellow quick Kyle Jamieson.

Milne suffered the injury while bowling in the SA20 competition at the weekend with scans revealing the extent of the injury, New Zealand Cricket said on Friday.

Jamieson, who is currently part of the white-ball squad touring India, is promoted to the World Cup squad after originally being named as a travelling reserve for the February-March tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

“We’re all gutted for Adam,” coach Rob Walter said in a statement.

“He’d worked so hard to get himself ready for the tournament and was looking back to his best in his eight games for the Eastern Cape Sunrisers.

“It's unfortunate timing for Adam and we wish him a speedy recovery.” REUTERS