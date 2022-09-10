Mile may well be what Willow's Wish wants

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Plenty of first-timers but they will all have to beat (5) ASIYE PHAMBILI, who found good support when making her debut over the course and distance. She finished a close second.

Of the others who have run, (3) COPPER VIEW is making her turf debut. She should have come on.

(7) ASPOESTERTJIE has shown some ability, but her best showings have been over further.

Of the first-timers, (8) MISSION ROCKS may be worth following.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) ISN'T SHE BONNY made a smart debut when just beaten over the course and distance. She rates as the one to beat.

(3) SPIRITED FLIGHT found strong market support in that same event but overraced and ran greenly. She is likely to have come on.

(1) ROY'S CAVIAR looks to be a little better than her last-start effort.

(8) FRENCH PRINCESS was completely outpaced over the shorter sprint. The extra 200m suits.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(10) SHANTA'S PRIDE has drawn a little wide but she made a smart debut. The extra furlong will suit.

(8) KITTYBOYS GIRL is making steady improvement and was not far back at long odds over this course and distance last time.

(12) ADELANTE has the worst draw but is also coming along well. She should enjoy the extra 200m.

(3) MUSHARAYHA was backed second-up. Can still improve.

RACE 4 (1,750M)

(8) FASHIONIGMA has been out of the money only twice in 10 starts. Her best form has been on the turf and the step-up in trip, with a 1.5kg allowance, could see her home.

(6) DUCHESS OF GOLD has improved with every start and the jockey booking is eye-catching.

(2) MYTHICAL TUNE has come on and stays the trip.

(5) STORM JEWEL was a distant second in her Highveld debut and is one to watch in the betting.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) WILLOW'S WISH has been trying over further and was not far back. The blinkers stay on over what could be a more suitable trip.

(6) MASTER OF DESTINY is seldom far back and goes well over this course and distance. He can still come on from his last win that came after a short break.

(8) CAPTAIN WHO could prove the pick of the stable's trio, as he has improved without blinkers.

(9) IDEAL ACT has won over this course and distance and has been holding form.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) FAUSTINO and (4) LUNARCAM are old rivals who go very well over this course and trip.

(7) WINTER BARON was most disappointing in his second start after an impressive debut. He was well beaten. Ignore that run.

(2) HAPPY WANDERER goes very well over this course and distance and has a light weight.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(8) HEY BILL stays the trip and is in good form. His 1.5kg allowance could make all the difference.

(3) CYBER TIME has shown improvement. His best effort has been over this course and distance behind Hey Bill.

(5) TWICE GOLDEN is back over a more suitable trip. With a 4kg claimer up, he could go all the way.

(1) DUKE OF NORMANDY is lightly raced and made no show in his handicap debut. However, the stable is very good with stayers.

RACE 8 (1,950M)

(13) SIEGE OF ORLEANS is back over her favourite course and distance with a 1.5kg allowance. She will find this easier.

(3) FEELING GROOVY finally shed her maiden status after being the beaten favourite a few times. She goes well for this apprentice.

(6) NAME OF THE GAME has been on the Poly recently and can do better switching to turf.

(2) RISE is returning from a long break after her last win. She goes well on this course.