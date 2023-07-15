Michal Kwiatkowski wins Tour de France stage 13, Jonas Vingegaard stays in yellow

CULOZ – Tadej Pogacar continued to claw back time on overall leader Jonas Vingegaard with a late, brutal uphill sprint to drop the defending champion in the finale of Friday’s 13th stage of the Tour de France at the top of the Col du Grand Colombier.

The Slovene, Tour winner in 2020 and 2021, stood on the pedals inside the last kilometre and launched a furious sprint with Denmark’s Vingegaard holding his wheel before losing the slipstream and four seconds on the line.

Pogacar, who has now beaten Vingegaard in the last three mountain stages, took third place on the day, 50 seconds behind Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski, the best of the breakaway riders.

The 24-year-old, who picked up four bonus seconds, trails Vingegaard by nine seconds in the general classification.

“UAE let too many guys up front, whereas I found out I had the best legs I’ve had in my life. I didn’t believe it was possible, but here I am! Winning atop Grand Colombier,” said Kwiatkowski after his 3hr 17min 33sec race.

“The final climb was very long – the most brutal effort in my life. Without the fans, this win wouldn’t have been possible. I didn’t have the car behind me, so couldn’t hear the gaps. The fans helped me all the way to the finish.”

Pogacar stayed quiet in the main bunch all day and for most of the 17.4km ascent at 7.1 per cent before attacking, once again showing his capacity to produce a massive, short effort on a steep finish.

His UAE Emirates teammates set the pace at the bottom of the climb, chasing the breakaway riders, but Kwiatkowski perfectly managed his stamina to give Ineos-Grenadiers their first win on the 2023 Tour.

Belgian Maxim van Gils was the only other breakaway rider to hold off Pogacar as he zig-zagged over the line for second, his face a pale mask of pain.

In a carbon copy of last Sunday’s finale to the Puy de Dome, Vingegaard limited the damage to take fourth place with Britain’s Thomas Pidcock fifth, 1:03 off the pace.

Australian Jai Hindley cemented his third place in the overall standings by taking sixth place, a further two seconds behind.

Meanwhile, four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has not been value for money, said Israel-Premier Tech co-owner Sylvan Adams, after the British rider remarked that he should have ridden in this year’s Tour.

The 38-year-old was not selected in the eight-rider squad and Adams appeared to dismiss his claims when speaking to Radio Cycling podcast.

“Absolutely not. How could we say we had value for money? We signed Chris to be the leader of our Tour de France team, and he’s not even here,” Adams said.

“This is not a PR exercise. Chris isn’t a symbol, he isn’t a PR tool, he’s supposed to be our leader at the Tour de France and he’s not even here. So no, I couldn’t say he’s value for money.”

Froome joined the fledgling team in 2021 and is widely reported to be on a salary of around US$5 million (S$6.6 million) per year. However, he has struggled to regain the form that took him to four Tour titles with Ineos-Grenadiers after a career-threatening crash at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine.

“I respect his past accomplishments, but if you want to be on this year’s Tour team or next year’s Tour team, we don’t care what you did seven years ago,” Adams said.

Israel-Premier Tech have enjoyed a solid Tour, with the standout result being Michael Woods’ win on the Puy de Dome stage.

Saturday’s 14th stage is a gruelling Alpine effort over 151.8km ending in Morzine after a tricky descent from the punishing Col de Joux Plane, an 11.6km ascent at 8.1 per cent. REUTERS