Mexican young star Isaac del Toro wins Tour de France Singapore Criterium

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Mexico's Isaac del Toro celebrating after winning the pro criterium of the Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium 2026 on Nov 8.

SINGAPORE – The future of cycling was on full display at the Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium on Nov 8, as the sport’s young stars Isaac del Toro and Paul Seixas claimed the top two spots on the podium.

Having battled for the best young rider’s white jersey during the 2026 Tour de France, the rivalry between the two prodigies was reignited over 25 laps of the 2.45km circuit that ran through Singapore’s city centre.

In the end, it was del Toro who prevailed, as he crossed the finishing line at the Singapore Recreation Club first in 1hr 22min 32sec, ahead of Seixas and Norway’s Soren Waerenskjold.

On being one of cycling’s rising talents, the 22-year-old said: “I feel super good – it’s super nice and a privilege.

“I’m in a pretty good spot, I feel proud to be the guy who is already fighting for these kinds of races. I’m just living the dream and trying to be the best as much as I can.”

At the Tour de France in July, the Mexican had also pipped Seixas to the white jersey after finishing third overall, while the Frenchman was fourth.

On their growing rivalry, del Toro said: “One day he will win, and another one maybe it’s myself.

“It’s part of life, so we enjoy these kinds of moments, and well, it’s a tough life that we pick.”

In Singapore, del Toro, Seixas, Waerenskjold and Switzerland’s Mauro Schmid broke away from the peloton with two laps to go.

Cyclists riding over Anderson Bridge in the pro criterium of the Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium 2026 on Nov 8. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

With 4km left, del Toro launched a solo attack, creating a comfortable distance between him and Seixas.

Looking composed as he crossed the line, del Toro glanced back to confirm his victory before raising his right fist in celebration.

It has been a year to remember for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider, who also clinched overall victories at the UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico and Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes.

Looking back on his season, he said: “I feel like in a cloud. It’s been a pretty special year and like a dream so I can’t complain about anything, I’m super happy.

“I’m glad to be here and I’m really living a dream.”

While Seixas lost the exhibition event in Singapore, he was still pleased with his performance.

He said: “Isaac is a really strong rider and it was a really great race – he was strongest in the end so congrats to him.

“He was just too strong on the attack and I was close, but I didn’t catch up.”

Seixas, who in July became the youngest rider to start the Tour since 1937, has also had a memorable 2026 in which he also won the Tour of the Basque Country and La Fleche Wallonne.

Cyclists flagged off in the pro criterium of the Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium 2026 on Nov 8. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

In October, a month after he turned 20, he also became the youngest winner of the Giro di Lombardia, which is one of the five Monuments, the most prestigious one-day races in professional cycling.

Reflecting on his year, the Frenchman said: “As a 10-year-old I always dreamt about this and I’m super lucky that this dream came true.

“Today, I can show that this is possible and that you always have to believe in your dreams because sometimes they can come true. I’m really happy that I have the luck to be here.”

Singapore's Eamon Lim also enjoyed an encouraging outing at the criterium as he placed eighth for the best finish by a local rider since the event was first staged in 2022.

Winner Isaac Del Toro (centre), first runner-up Paul Seixas (right) and second runner-up Soren Waerenskjold at the pro criterium of the Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium 2026 on Nov 8. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

It was a welcome change for the 21-year-old, who did not complete the criterium in 2025 after he crashed during the race.

Lim, who relished the opportunity to race against Tour riders, said: “It’s a super good experience to be able to ride at such high speeds.

“It’s an unexpected result. I feel pretty happy with it, especially since my race last year didn’t go as well.”

He is looking to develop himself even more, especially after signing for Ccache x Bodywrap, an Australian UCI Continental track and road cycling team, for 2027.

Lim said: “This will allow me to be able to get more international race exposure. We’ll mostly do UCI Asia tours in China, Korea, Japan and Taiwan, so the racing there is also at a really high level.

“Hopefully by racing more with these much better riders than me, I can improve at a much faster rate.”