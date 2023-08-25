Methodist Girls’ School beat Raffles Girls’ School 4-0 to retain C Division softball title

SINGAPORE – It was only a month ago that Methodist Girls’ School (MGS) softballer Alexis Gok began playing as a pitcher.

A hip injury to first-choice pitcher and captain Kiera Ng led to her redeployed primarily as a shortstop instead, with Alexis taking on pitching duties.

Despite her inexperience in the role, it did not take long for Alexis to settle into it as she performed well over the next six matches to help her team retain their C Division title with a 4-0 win over Raffles Girls’ School (RGS) on Friday.

The MGS vice-captain, 14, said: “The first few games in the preliminary rounds I didn’t pitch and it wasn’t until the first game against Nanyang (Girls’ High School) that I pitched and that’s when I started finding my confidence.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to pitch in today’s game and to seal the victory.”

She credited her coaches and teammates for their support, as well as Kiera for having her back.

Alexis added: “She (Kiera) was always at shortstop telling me to stay calm and whenever something bad happens, she’s always there to help me. When I started off I was a bit nervous and after a few pitches, I got used to it.”

After a runless first two innings in Friday’s final at Compassvale Secondary School, MGS’ Jenelle Chua scored the game’s first run in the third inning.

The defending champions then added another three runs to extend their lead to 4-0, which was enough for them to retain their title.

Thanking her teachers, parents, supporters and coaches, Kiera said: “With all their guidance throughout the year, we’ve come quite far.

“Because at the start of the year, we had a lot of doubts and ups and downs throughout the season so this was a great opportunity to learn and grow and as a team, we played our best.”

The Secondary 2 student put MGS’ triumph down to strong team spirit, which was fostered through practices such as having team cheer and prayers before the game to dispel any nerves.

She said: “At the start of the year, we started a bit rocky, some of us had doubts we would make it to the finals but all of us managed to get past this hurdle.