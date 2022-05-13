Messi top of Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes last year

LONDON • Footballer Lionel Messi was the world's highest-paid athlete over the last year, according to the annual Forbes list that had the Paris Saint-Germain forward ahead of National Basketball Association (NBA) icon LeBron James and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi earned US$130 million (S$181.3 million), which includes US$55 million of endorsements, during the 12-month period until May 1, to sit atop the list of the 10 highest-paid athletes.

Last year, he was second to Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Conor McGregor.

The Irishman fell off the list released on Wednesday altogether.

Los Angeles Lakers forward James was next after bringing home a combined US$121 million, shattering the US$96.5 million record for an NBA player that he set last year, while Portugal captain Ronaldo earned US$115 million to sit third.

Brazil and PSG forward Neymar (US$95 million) and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry (US$92.8 million) of the Golden State Warriors rounded out the top five.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (US$92 million) was sixth while Swiss tennis great Roger Federer, who played five tournaments last year before a knee operation curtailed his season, was seventh with US$90.7 million.

The final three spots on the list went to Mexican undisputed super middleweight boxing champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (US$90 million), seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady (US$83.9 million) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo (US$80.9 million) of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Forbes said its on-the-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned during the 12-month period. Off-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and licensing income.

