Messi lashes out at messy Brazil outing

LAUSANNE • Fifa yesterday said it regretted the chaotic scenes that preceded the suspension of the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Copa America champions Argentina and a decision on possible disciplinary action would be taken "in due course".

The match at Sao Paulo's Neo Quimica Arena on Sunday was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch seven minutes after kick-off, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides.

The officials intervened just hours after health authorities in Brazil said the four England-based players in Argentina's squad should have been placed in "immediate quarantine" for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

Aston Villa pair Emiliano Martinez and Emi Buendia and Tottenham duo Giovani lo Celso and Cristian Romero were accused of entering Brazil illegally and failing to declare on official documents that they had been in Britain in the past 14 days when they arrived in the country last Friday.

"Fifa regrets the scenes preceding the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina for the Conmebol qualifiers of the Fifa World Cup 2022 which prevented millions of fans from enjoying a match between two of the most important football nations in the world," the world governing body said in a statement.

"The first match official reports have been sent to Fifa. This information will be analysed by the competent disciplinary bodies and a decision will be taken in due course."

Romero, lo Celso and Martinez were all in Argentina's starting line-up for Sunday's game, prompting the intervention of officials from Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

In scenes of confusion on the pitch, captain Lionel Messi and his team-mates left the field while the hosts began a practice game.

After the game was abandoned, the Paris Saint-Germain forward criticised the intervention of the Brazilian officials.

"We've been here for three days, why are you doing this just now?" he said, as quoted by broadcaster TyC. "This is a mess, we're off."

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni spoke of his utter bewilderment, saying "at no time were we told that they could not play the game".

BEWILDERMENT We've been here for three days, why are you doing this just now? This is a mess, we're off. LIONEL MESSI, Argentina captain, criticises the intervention by Brazilian health officials.

Argentina, including the quartet, arrived back in Buenos Aires yesterday and the Argentine Football Association expressed its "deep discomfort" over the farcical scenes, insisting the players had been "complying with all current sanitary protocols".

The Brazilian Football Association appeared to be in agreement, saying that it was "absolutely surprised" and "Anvisa could have exercised its activity in a much more effective way, at different times and days before the game".

But the Argentinian media were unconvinced, stoking the conspiracy theories with newspaper Ole saying "the move (by Anvisa) is even endorsed by the top of Brazilian football".

Nine England-based Brazil players, including starters like goalkeeper Alisson Becker, remained with their respective Premier League clubs due to Covid-19 quarantine requirements.

With Brazil, who lead the South American qualifying table with a 100 per cent record after seven games, in a weakened state, Ole said it was in the Selecao's interest to prevent their fierce rivals from profiting. Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, eldest son of Brazilian President Jair, also appeared to condone what happened, tweeting that the "Argentines played tricks" and should be "severely punished".

Brazilian law states that anyone who has been in Britain in the past 14 days must quarantine in a hotel for a further 14 days, a move that would have seen the four players unable to leave until at least Sept 18.

REUTERS