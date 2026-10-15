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Meredith starts at flyhalf, McLaughlin-Phillips set for Wallabies debut in second Bledisloe Cup test

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SYDNEY, Oct 15 - Australia coach Les Kiss has named Declan Meredith as starting flyhalf and uncapped playmaker Harry McLaughlin-Phillips as back-up for Saturday's second Bledisloe Cup test against New Zealand in Sydney.

• Kiss suffered the first defeat of his reign as coach in the thumping 50-19 loss last week in Auckland that ensured the All Blacks would retain the Bledisloe Cup for the 24th straight year.

• With first-choice flyhalf Carter Gordon and Ben Donaldson unavailable because of leg injuries, Meredith gets a run in the number 10 shirt with McLaughlin-Phillips on the bench.

• An injury to Len Ikitau and the continuing suspension of Hunter Paisami have forced Kiss to move Joseph Suaalii back into the centres with Isaac Henry.

• Harry Potter starts on the left wing in place of Suaalii with Filipo Daugunu covering the outside backs and centres from the bench.

• Former All Blacks loosehead prop Aidan Ross gets a start in the front row with Angus Bell moved back to the replacements.

• Josh Nasser moves up from the bench to start at hooker with Billy Pollard backing him up and Brandon Paenga-Amosa dropped.

• Forwards Josh Canham and Carlo Tizzano also come in to reinforce the bench after the Wallabies faded badly in the second half at Eden Park last week.

• Kalani Thomas is set to win his third cap as back-up to Ryan Lonergan with Tate McDermott dropped from the matchday squad.

• The Wallabies have lost their last 12 meetings against New Zealand.

• "We got a clear picture last weekend of where we need to be better," Kiss said in a news release. "We've said all along we'll continue to work hard and grow our game, and the squad has been impressive in the way they have prepared this week."

• Team: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Isaac Henry, 11-Harry Potter, 10-Declan Meredith, 9-Ryan Lonergan, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 4-Jeremy Williams, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Josh Nasser, 1-Aidan Ross.

• Replacements: 16-Billy Pollard, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Massimo De Lutiis, 19-Josh Canham, 20-Carlo Tizzano, 21-Kalani Thomas, 22-Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, 23-Filipo Daugunu. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.