Men's 2027 World Cup ticket demand tops 1 million applications

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Oct 6 - Applications for more than 1.1 million tickets were submitted during the opening weekend of ballot registrations for the Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, organisers said on Tuesday.

• More than 320,000 fans have registered for the ticket ballot, which remains open until November 21, for the tournament co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

• The India-Pakistan match has generated the strongest demand, attracting more than 110,000 ticket applications. South Africa's game against India has received more than 92,000 applications, while more than 86,000 have been submitted for the India v Australia fixture.

• "One million ticket applications in just over 48 hours of opening the ticket ballot is a demonstration of the attention, stature and affiliation for ICC Cricket World Cup 2027," said ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

• The 14-team tournament will be held across the three southern African nations from October 2 to November 21. REUTERS